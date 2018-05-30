Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Seven’s night in total people, number one in 25 to 54s and 18 to 49s, while Ten won 18 to 39s. Ten says it won 25 to 54 and was the most watched network for viewers under 55 for the period from 6pm to 10.30 pm. Masterchef was the most watched non-news program, with 1.20 million, while Seven’s House Rules battled on with 1.17 million. Nine was left right out for the second night running as the double eps of Young Sheldon failed to crack the million national viewer mark -- 927,000 for the first and 890,000 for the second). The ABC debuted Back in Time For Dinner -- a sort of back to the future idea that confirmed (because I can remember it) what a sterile, boring place Australia and the Australian home was in the 50s and 60s, especially for women. It averaged 906,000 viewers, which was solid. Interview on Seven with Andrew Denton averaged 875,000 for the old ratings standby, Magda Szubanski.

In regional markets another win to Seven with the 6pm News on top with 613,000 viewers, followed Seven News/Today Tonight with 503,000, Home and Away with 450,000, House Rules with 449,000, and the 5.30pm part of The Chase with 397,000.