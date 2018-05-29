Government and big banks cop a hiding on super
The Productivity Commission's vision for superannuation is very far from the one the government and the big banks have been hoping for.
May 29, 2018
The Productivity Commission's vision for superannuation is very far from the one the government and the big banks have been hoping for.
Make no mistake: the Productivity Commission's draft report on default super funding arrangements is a ferocious blow for the government and the retail super sector. Not even Kelly O'Dwyer's pre-emptive -- and pathetic -- attacks on industry funds run verbatim by the Financial Review can distract from it.
The default superannuation issue is complex and has a long history, but it boils down to this: the award system long restricted the capacity of retail superannuation funds to get access to new workers because the awards dictating where employers put new employees' super was dominated by industry funds (and AMP). Labor tried to fix the process via a Fair Work Commission panel but got too cute by half and the panel was knocked off when the retail super funds' lobbying arm, the Financial Services Council, defeated it in court. As it turned out, that was a textbook Pyrrhic victory, because it froze the current settings until the government found a way to open up default funds to the big banks. That was four years ago. The FSC has been screaming for the government to do something ever since.
4 thoughts on “Government and big banks cop a hiding on super”
My old Gran always said it required grace to be embarrassed.
“… but its lengthy section on fund performance will make Kelly O’Dwyer and the big banks wince.” I think you are too generous Bernard. O’Dwyer and the banks have rhinoceros strength hides and would never wince because that would suggest weakness.
It will be a challenge but the Liberals will find a way to favour the retail super funds even after this report. Maybe they just ignore it.
Funny how, even after spending 5 years stacking organisations like FWA & the PC, the Libs still cannot get outcomes that are 100% in line with their ideological positions.
As long as Turnbull stacks his ministry with no talents who just happen to be his supporter base then this government will stumble from one disaster after another till its put out of its misery by the voters and put down, never in Australia`s history has a government, or governments if you include Abbott`s disaster, been as politically inept and corrupt as these collection of ideological and economic incompetents, that there still are a section of the public too blind or stupid to see what their votes are doing to this country, and still willing support this clowns is hard to understand.