Media Files: the Gold Logie goes to … um, who?
This year's Logie nominations have raised a few eyebrows across the media world, with calls that ABC journalists have been snubbed.
May 29, 2018
Ruffled feathers over Logie noms, Media Watch leaves something to be desired, Trump's tabloid advantage, and other media tidbits of the day.
The Logie goes to who? The Logie nominations released over the weekend have raised some eyebrows, not least because of the lacklustre list of nominees for the Gold Logie, which includes Foxtel's Andrew Winter (who?). A Current Affair's nomination in the outstanding news coverage or public affairs category for Tracy Grimshaw's tough interview with Don Burke has ruffled some feathers. Especially given that the ABC, with Fairfax, did the legwork and broke the story of allegations of bullying and inappropriate behaviour against the former TV star. The ABC received nominations in the same category for its Four Corners reports on the Lindt Cafe seige and the Murray-Darling Basin. Logie nominees for each category are decided from entries put forward by each network, but Crikey understands that the ABC did include its Don Burke story for consideration.
One thought on “Media Files: the Gold Logie goes to … um, who?”
“But what we do know is it’s the media’s job to keep a critical eye on the people in power. And Queensland Times failed in its duty to do that.”
WTF is Media Watch on? When are they going to run the same tape over Limited News – and run the risk of upsetting Rupert and his Limited News Party government?
Are they going to take a swing at the Courier Mail on the same lees :- for it’s lethargy to “investigate” and prosecute what’s been going on in Logan (similarly adjoining Brisbane as Ipswich) and the Gold Coast when it comes to “questionable” administration and “funny deals between mayors and developer/donors” – Liberal fiefdoms : contasting with it’s alacrity in Ipswich’s Labor mayoralty?
Or it’s one-sided PR campaigns during the Newman government?
Or this Federal Limited News Party government?
The way it handles sunshine PR for Adani, and the Limited News Party, ignoring embarrassing news that might have an otherwise negative impact on it’s attempt to influence punter perceptions, to vote for it – or else mitigating such negative PR news by comparing it favourably to something Labor has done in the past (while refusing to reciprocate on Labor bloopers)?
Media watch my arse!