Ruffled feathers over Logie noms, Media Watch leaves something to be desired, Trump's tabloid advantage, and other media tidbits of the day.

The Logie goes to who? The Logie nominations released over the weekend have raised some eyebrows, not least because of the lacklustre list of nominees for the Gold Logie, which includes Foxtel's Andrew Winter (who?). A Current Affair's nomination in the outstanding news coverage or public affairs category for Tracy Grimshaw's tough interview with Don Burke has ruffled some feathers. Especially given that the ABC, with Fairfax, did the legwork and broke the story of allegations of bullying and inappropriate behaviour against the former TV star. The ABC received nominations in the same category for its Four Corners reports on the Lindt Cafe seige and the Murray-Darling Basin. Logie nominees for each category are decided from entries put forward by each network, but Crikey understands that the ABC did include its Don Burke story for consideration.