Never let ideologues near complex policy issues. The Australian had some good coverage today of the Productivity Commission’s superannuation report from Michael Roddan, who has long brought sense to the Oz’s coverage of super. James Kirby, too, had a useful take from a wealth management angle. But the editors also foolishly let “the nation’s most ponderous political commentator”, as Ross Gittins called him on Saturday, Paul Kelly, opine about the subject.

Big mistake.