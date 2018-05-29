Jacinda, please put these whiny little boys in their place

Earlier this month, a male opposition MP reportedly called New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a “stupid little girl”. The alleged comment comes one month before the 37-year-old national leader is due to give birth.

Speaker Trevor Mallard stopped proceedings in the House, calling for the person who made the "very sexist remark" to apologise. Mallard heard the comment and said it came from a man seated behind leader of the opposition Simon Bridges. No one has owned up yet, despite questions from journalists to every male MP seated in the area. Bridges said he'd have to review footage before deciding what would happen -- though he said these sorts of remarks can happen in "the heat of the moment".