Jacinda, please put these whiny little boys in their place
The New Zealand PM is rising above anonymous abuse in the House of Reps, but maybe it's time to let loose and give the Westminster system the kick up the arse it needs.
May 29, 2018
Earlier this month, a male opposition MP reportedly called New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a “stupid little girl”. The alleged comment comes one month before the 37-year-old national leader is due to give birth.
Speaker Trevor Mallard stopped proceedings in the House, calling for the person who made the "very sexist remark" to apologise. Mallard heard the comment and said it came from a man seated behind leader of the opposition Simon Bridges. No one has owned up yet, despite questions from journalists to every male MP seated in the area. Bridges said he'd have to review footage before deciding what would happen -- though he said these sorts of remarks can happen in "the heat of the moment".
Whats this article in aid of??
Don’t we have enough parliamentary bad behaviour to comment upon in Australia?
Adern could just address the ‘stupid old fart’ responsible and be done with it, its not likely she is unaware of the comment and its source.
That was a nice political fantasy, but the experiences of other female leaders suggest it will go the other way if she tries to strike back. I think of the reception Kristina Kennelly got when she finally responded in kind to Barry O’Farrell’s taunts of calling her Kim Kardashian, noting due to his short marriage he had more in common with her, and people acted like she had committed a grave transgression.
Even Gillard’s sexism speech was ignored or jeered by the Australian press for a week until they realised people had loved it (and then her idiot advisors over egged her into leaning into it too hard, but it was really all over by then anyway).
Maybe NZ is a better place and the times have moved forward, but I worry for Arden that when she starts returning fire, or has to make some hard calls, the tides will turn on her much harder than they would on a man.