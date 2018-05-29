Sections Menu

The World

May 29, 2018

Stakes getting higher for the on-off-on US North Korea summit

The meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un is going to be the most important will-they-won't-they in recent memory.

Professor Damien Kingsbury

Crikey international affairs commentator

Share

Short of President Trump changing his mind -- again -- the meeting between himself and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looks like it will proceed as originally scheduled in Singapore on (or close to) June 12. North Asia, and the world, should be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Trump’s decision to cancel the meeting could be viewed as having left the North Korean leadership scrambling to appease a president, who again hinted at a military strike within an environment of what might be described as strategic uncertainty. Another perspective, however, might view US policy as a dog’s breakfast.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in The World

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close