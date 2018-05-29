Stakes getting higher for the on-off-on US North Korea summit

Short of President Trump changing his mind -- again -- the meeting between himself and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looks like it will proceed as originally scheduled in Singapore on (or close to) June 12. North Asia, and the world, should be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Trump’s decision to cancel the meeting could be viewed as having left the North Korean leadership scrambling to appease a president, who again hinted at a military strike within an environment of what might be described as strategic uncertainty. Another perspective, however, might view US policy as a dog’s breakfast.