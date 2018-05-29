Crikey Worm: your superannuation isn’t so super

A TRIP TO THE SUPER MARKET

A landmark Productivity Commission report has found that not-for-profit industry super funds both generally outperform retail for-profit funds, and account for up to 10 of Australia’s 26 underperforming default funds. One $10 billion industry superannuation fund was found to significantly underperform for up to 250,000 members.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the commission's scathing review opens up the $534 union-backed industry to further attacks from the Coalition, which is seeking unprecedented levels of transparency within the $2.6 trillion sector. The commission has recommended legislation that would require trustees disclose individual director performances, maintain a skills matrix, and run third-party evaluations across boards.