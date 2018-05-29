Will Australia survive China’s Lehman Brothers moment?
The RBA's Philip Lowe has warned that a financial collapse in China would be devastating to Australia. Unfortunately, the symptoms are all there.
Philip Lowe, governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The Australian economy dangles by a single thread: the ability of the Chinese government to prevent a financial meltdown. China is in a debt pickle of gargantuan proportions, and Philip Lowe, governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, made it clear he is deeply concerned.
One thought on "Will Australia survive China's Lehman Brothers moment?"
If the US govt. meddled with QE’s why won’t the Chinese govt.?
Private sector debt is always a problem. The writer fails to mention Australia’s private sector debt ballooning during the Costello “surplus budgets” and now sitting at 150% or more of GDP. Not as bad as China’s but not very nice either. And here is the punch-line: simple accounting ensures that unless we have a large trade surplus like Norway, govt. surplus budgets will always mean increased private sector debt. Why do we want to “bring the govt. budget back to surplus”?