Sections Menu

Economy

May 29, 2018

Will Australia survive China’s Lehman Brothers moment?

The RBA's Philip Lowe has warned that a financial collapse in China would be devastating to Australia. Unfortunately, the symptoms are all there.

Jason Murphy — Journalist and economist

Jason Murphy

Journalist and economist

Share

Philip Lowe, governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The Australian economy dangles by a single thread: the ability of the Chinese government to prevent a financial meltdown. China is in a debt pickle of gargantuan proportions, and Philip Lowe, governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, made it clear he is deeply concerned.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Economy

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Will Australia survive China’s Lehman Brothers moment?

  1. totaram

    If the US govt. meddled with QE’s why won’t the Chinese govt.?
    Private sector debt is always a problem. The writer fails to mention Australia’s private sector debt ballooning during the Costello “surplus budgets” and now sitting at 150% or more of GDP. Not as bad as China’s but not very nice either. And here is the punch-line: simple accounting ensures that unless we have a large trade surplus like Norway, govt. surplus budgets will always mean increased private sector debt. Why do we want to “bring the govt. budget back to surplus”?

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close