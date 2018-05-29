Australia’s most memorable cases of chequebook journalism
Barnaby Joyce is hardly the first person to profit from a paid interview in Australia.
May 29, 2018
Barnaby Joyce is hardly the first person to profit from a paid interview in Australia.
Barnaby Joyce is hardly the first person to profit from a paid interview in Australia. The $150,000 (reportedly to be held in a trust for his six-week-old son Sebastian) isn't the highest we've seen, and his circumstances (a working politician cashing in on his private life) aren't the grubbiest.
Nevertheless, we're marking this story by taking a look back at some of the most memorable Australian cases of chequebook journalism.
4 thoughts on “Australia’s most memorable cases of chequebook journalism”
Emily, do you know if the payment would be taxable? This page from the ATO suggests that it would be, but it may depend on who is earning the income – a career politician without much of a career left, a really ineffective but still highly paid social media adviser or (I would not put it past them) an infant.
http://law.ato.gov.au/atolaw/view.htm?docid=AID/AID2001206/00001&PiT=99991231235958
Just noticed that the decision was withdrawn!
Crackerjack.
Let’s not forget – what with all the noise just now about the outrageous notion that a politician ‘still on the public payroll’ might flog himself about the commercial Meeja, too – that Hawkey was then (still is now) very much a taxpayer tit-sucker, in the form of his stupendous, totally unfunded Super sinecure. So’s Richo, Vanstone, Hewson, Carr etc etc etc…pretty much every post-elected Rep (Fed and State) of that generation who’ve since gone on to coin it up in the commercial media, in one form or another. The sound of Richo – arguably the biggest Commercial Media Whore of the vast lot of ex-pollies who are still quietly pulling down their six figures annually of my tax dollar year in year out – sticking it to Joyce, as a ‘hypocrite’ besmirching the holy sanctity of a taxpayer salary on Slimeback Radio, was particularly amusing.
All the hysterical shrieking at Joyce is, of course, just the usual distracting projected guilt, to deflect our attention away from just how incestuously interbred, morally corrupted and untenably dysfunctional, the supposedly ‘respectable’ main branches of the dying Polly-Press family tree have also become. Joyce’s true sin, of course, is simply rooting his sibling unashamedly and unapologetically in the living room, for all of us to see.
Great, acute piece EW. Joining the dots, Crikey, joining the dots…
PS: …tweak your typo EW, the bathrobe shoot was 1995 not ‘85…my, what a stir THAT would made then…:-)