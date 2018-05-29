$500 million tax cut compromise will alter the pre-election playing field
The government insists it won't turn on company tax cuts, but a $500 million compromise will be very attractive politically.
Given my rotten history with predictions, this is definitely tempting fate, but you could expect the government to back down and agree to a $500 million-threshold company tax cut if it can tempt Pauline Hanson into her eleventieth position on the issue. It's a political no-brainer of such magnitude that even this government can't fail to recognise its benefits.
Currently the government is stuck between staying committed to its massive handout to multinationals, which is unpopular and cramps its capacity to offer tax cuts to voters, and abandoning them and looking like it doesn't believe in anything. Providing tax cuts for companies up to $500 million is a messy but solid compromise -- it will deliver tax cuts to the great majority of Australian companies, cost far less over the medium-term than the full package, and allow the government to in effect declare victory and go home on the issue. No need to take the handouts to the next election and give Bill Shorten a line about a $17 billion gift to the big banks that he'll gleefully use all the way to polling day. No pictures of multinationals celebrating their billion-dollar windfall. And room to offer more tax cuts.
Thanks Bernard. Why do so many journalists feel the need to give tips to save this Lame government? They don’t deserve saving. They deserve baseball bats, and plenty of them.
It is unethical to for the government not too exclude company’s that are operating outside the law/ rules- any guilty banks, financial services, company’s that are not paying their full tax burden or exploit their consumers unnecessarily, should all be barred from any tax cut.
Governments worldwide need to reevaluate who they represent, citizens or corporations
Pauline Hanson, not surprisingly, being led by the nose with an obviously dodgy piece of push-polling by Newscorpse/Newspoll. She’s had more positions on Company Tax Cuts than I’ve had hot meals.
Bernard, when will it finally sink in that the coalition is dead, once any government loses its credibility it never recovers it, Turnbull had his chance when he stabbed Abbott but blew it when he sold his soul to the hard right to get their support and simply carried on with Abbott policies, as more and more journalists move into the terrified zone of news limited and start trying to appease their master to desperately save their jobs they also lose credibility and no one then takes any notice of their articles except the rusted on brain dead conservative supporter base, the intelligent 20/30% swing voters long left the coalition and they are the only section that matter, they are the government changers and all ways have been, its sad that the serf like mentalities of the few remaining journalists dont realise they are a dying race and will be replaced for good as soon as it suits their masters and all their grovelling not only will not save them, but is the basic reason they find themselves in today, if they had made a stand years ago things may have been different , but even if not, as least they would have kept the integrity and decency.