Given my rotten history with predictions, this is definitely tempting fate, but you could expect the government to back down and agree to a $500 million-threshold company tax cut if it can tempt Pauline Hanson into her eleventieth position on the issue. It's a political no-brainer of such magnitude that even this government can't fail to recognise its benefits.

Currently the government is stuck between staying committed to its massive handout to multinationals, which is unpopular and cramps its capacity to offer tax cuts to voters, and abandoning them and looking like it doesn't believe in anything. Providing tax cuts for companies up to $500 million is a messy but solid compromise -- it will deliver tax cuts to the great majority of Australian companies, cost far less over the medium-term than the full package, and allow the government to in effect declare victory and go home on the issue. No need to take the handouts to the next election and give Bill Shorten a line about a $17 billion gift to the big banks that he'll gleefully use all the way to polling day. No pictures of multinationals celebrating their billion-dollar windfall. And room to offer more tax cuts.