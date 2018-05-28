Call it history rewritten in the latest Australian Financial Review (née BRW) Rich List (the last from John Stensholt before he shuffles off to The Australian to do something similar). In an entry on the three founders of Flight Centre, a major development from 11 years ago was omitted completely, one so important that it has enabled the three Flight Centre founders to become centimillionaires and members of the Rich List.

“The original three founders of Flight Centre -- Graham Skroo Turner, Bill James and Geoff Harris – still hold 40% of the public company’s stock, occupying spots 84, 85 and 86 on this year’s Financial Review Rich List," the entry begins.