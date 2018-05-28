Is Victoria’s new jailtime for bad bosses just a meaningless gesture?
Victorian Labor has grabbed headlines by threatening to send dodgy bosses to jail, but it might not be so easy to put in action.
May 28, 2018
Victorian Labor has grabbed headlines by threatening to send dodgy bosses to jail, but it might not be so easy to put in action.
L: Dan Andrews at the Victorian Labor state conference; R: victims of wage theft outside the same event.
Over the weekend, the Andrews government announced that, if re-elected in the upcoming Victorian state election, they will introduce new laws that would send employers who "deliberately underpay or don’t pay their workers" to jail for up to 10 years.