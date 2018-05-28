Media Files: Sky News takes a WIN
Sky News has made snapped up a deal for broadcasting daily content on WIN.
May 28, 2018
Sky News has made snapped up a deal for broadcasting daily content on WIN.
Sky News makes a move to broadcast on WIN, Grant Denyer set to battle Tracy Grimshaw for a Gold Logie, and other media tidbits of the day.
Sky's WIN deal. Much noise this morning (and a "scoop" in the media pages of The Australian) from Sky News and WIN (owned by Bermuda-based Bruce Gordon) about a deal that will see some Sky content broadcast on WIN each day.