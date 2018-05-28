Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

May 28, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Nine comes through for a casual win.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Nine’s night, winning total people, the main channels and the main demos. End of night! Seven’s The Voice was the most watched non-news program with 1.27 million national viewers, with The Voice from Nine next with 1.26 million and MasterChef Australia from Ten on 1.19 million. All OK figures, although a shadow of their former glories. In the morning, Insiders with 517,000 national viewers was easily the most watched program.

In the regions, Seven News won with a low 499,000, followed by House Rules with 484,000, then Nine/NBN News with 437,000, The Voice with 367,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 334,000.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close