Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Nine’s night, winning total people, the main channels and the main demos. End of night! Seven’s The Voice was the most watched non-news program with 1.27 million national viewers, with The Voice from Nine next with 1.26 million and MasterChef Australia from Ten on 1.19 million. All OK figures, although a shadow of their former glories. In the morning, Insiders with 517,000 national viewers was easily the most watched program.

In the regions, Seven News won with a low 499,000, followed by House Rules with 484,000, then Nine/NBN News with 437,000, The Voice with 367,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 334,000.