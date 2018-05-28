Private school battler: an exclusive extract from Barnaby Joyce’s memoir

Chapter Three: The Gathering Storm

If there is one question I am asked more than any other, it is, “do you feel pins and needles?” But if there’s a question I am asked more than any other besides that one, it’s “why did you become a politician?” It’s a fair one: why would a hardy, bronzed, son of the soil like myself wish to abandon the simple bush life -- the life of billy tea, blowing gum leaves and bare knuckle pig-hunting -- for the button-down existence of a Canberra stuffed shirt?

It obviously went against the grain for a bloke such as I to head to the Big Smoke. I’d had enough of city living back at Riverview, where the luxury and privilege had been just another cross to bear -- but there was something bigger at stake, and that was the welfare of the people.