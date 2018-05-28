Private school battler: an exclusive extract from Barnaby Joyce’s memoir
For a mere $500,000, Crikey secured a first look at the upcoming autobiography of Australia's favorite big red son.
If there is one question I am asked more than any other, it is, “do you feel pins and needles?” But if there’s a question I am asked more than any other besides that one, it’s “why did you become a politician?” It’s a fair one: why would a hardy, bronzed, son of the soil like myself wish to abandon the simple bush life -- the life of billy tea, blowing gum leaves and bare knuckle pig-hunting -- for the button-down existence of a Canberra stuffed shirt?
It obviously went against the grain for a bloke such as I to head to the Big Smoke. I’d had enough of city living back at Riverview, where the luxury and privilege had been just another cross to bear -- but there was something bigger at stake, and that was the welfare of the people.
Sorry, no. Way too articulate for Barnaby. Too much ghost writer.
Translated from Crayon.
From “Like a Rinehart Cowboy”?