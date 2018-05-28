Sections Menu

May 28, 2018

Private school battler: an exclusive extract from Barnaby Joyce’s memoir

For a mere $500,000, Crikey secured a first look at the upcoming autobiography of Australia's favorite big red son.

Ben Pobjie

Chapter Three: The Gathering Storm

If there is one question I am asked more than any other, it is, “do you feel pins and needles?” But if there’s a question I am asked more than any other besides that one, it’s “why did you become a politician?” It’s a fair one: why would a hardy, bronzed, son of the soil like myself wish to abandon the simple bush life -- the life of billy tea, blowing gum leaves and bare knuckle pig-hunting -- for the button-down existence of a Canberra stuffed shirt?

It obviously went against the grain for a bloke such as I to head to the Big Smoke. I’d had enough of city living back at Riverview, where the luxury and privilege had been just another cross to bear -- but there was something bigger at stake, and that was the welfare of the people.

3 thoughts on “Private school battler: an exclusive extract from Barnaby Joyce’s memoir

  1. Peter Hannigan

    Sorry, no. Way too articulate for Barnaby. Too much ghost writer.

    1. klewso

      Translated from Crayon.

  2. klewso

    From “Like a Rinehart Cowboy”?

