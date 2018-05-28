Hypocritical media created the Barnaby monster. Now they’ve got to live with it.

If you thought Barnaby was going to just fade into the background, think again ...

Barnaby Joyce has always been effective at exploiting the media. He had a product that they lapped up: a confected "authenticity"; the accountant and Riverview alumnus posed as a salt of the earth, true blue old-style Nat, complete with Bjelke-esque gabble. Journalists loved the maverick pose and then, when he surrendered that in a quest for the leadership of his party, they loved his "plain speaking" and his readiness to offer a quote on anything. Joyce became the front bar monarch reigning with a schooner instead of a sceptre in the local pub. He was good copy, and he knew it. He and the media existed in a perfect symbiotic relationship.