Hypocritical media created the Barnaby monster. Now they’ve got to live with it.
Barnaby Joyce and the media have long had a symbiotic relationship. Now the media is complaining, even as Barnaby keeps delivering for them.
May 28, 2018
If you thought Barnaby was going to just fade into the background, think again ...
Barnaby Joyce has always been effective at exploiting the media. He had a product that they lapped up: a confected "authenticity"; the accountant and Riverview alumnus posed as a salt of the earth, true blue old-style Nat, complete with Bjelke-esque gabble. Journalists loved the maverick pose and then, when he surrendered that in a quest for the leadership of his party, they loved his "plain speaking" and his readiness to offer a quote on anything. Joyce became the front bar monarch reigning with a schooner instead of a sceptre in the local pub. He was good copy, and he knew it. He and the media existed in a perfect symbiotic relationship.
Why are Gallery members so reluctant to come out say “this person is an idiot”? Is it because they need to keep a decent relationship with said idiot, or is there some other explanation? The $100 a kilo leg of lamb comment alone should have seen him laughed off the stage, but presumably that was part of his “authenticity”, a word now so stripped of meaning that my default position is that it means “an idiot”.
I am reminded of a Queensland barrister who once said of a presiding Magistrate in an aside to his instructing solicitor that the said Madge was a ‘complete cretin ‘ and then immediately corrected himself saying words to the effect that it would be more correct to call him an incomplete cretin.
yes Barney is the very definition of an authentic idiot
How much blame do you think the media should shoulder for the Barnaby fiasco?
A better question might be: At what age do journalists become Ultra conservative and why?
Cousin Jethro appears to perpetually acquire more rope with which to publicly hang himself. That his partner is a media advisor seems incredible.
I really don’t care much about Joyce and the media and the normal three ring circus whirling round both.
I do care about the money aspect.
Joyce was a Senator between 2005 and 2013 then an MP from 201 to 2017, all the while in breach of S.44 of the Constitution. On 27 October 2017 the HC found that Joyce held dual citizenship. The writs for the by-election were issued the same day. A by-election cannot be held in under 33 days. The New England by-election was held 36 days after the HC decision. Joyce won and was sworn in 4 days later. For his 40 days and 40 nights in the political wilderness the National Party stumped up for Joyce’s lost salary. Now he will receive another $150,000. Sense of entitlement much?
Shouldn’t the voters of New England have a lot of responsibility for his remaining on the public teat? As well as the msm.
I would really like the press to remind voters of Joyce’s and others’ timelines for their byelections and also their actual reluctance to be sent to the HC, unlike the last five who actually thought that they had done the right thing. (if precendence was followed as it is in most rulings, they would have been fine.)
However, all that is happening is that govt idiots are being allowed to get away with badmouthing the last five for taking so long, no reminding of the largesse to and behaviour of their own side.(Eric Abetz is at it again of course, not to mention that he himself was on the public teat for quite a while before correcting his own citizenship.)
“As yet, we still lack any public interest justification for the original publication.”
I accept the original public interest justification. Joyce bonked staff, contrary to decades of Cabinet and Ministerial guidelines and generations of public sector protocols.
“no form of misconduct or breaches of rules have been revealed”: Turnbull personally remarked on this breach long before he created a “new” bonk ban. Then Joyce arranged transfers for his mistress as cover-up, denying job opportunities to others on merit.
“But now, Joyce is exploiting the media again, to the tune of $150,000.” I think the media is exploiting the readership, who are long past caring what Joyce says about anything. He was “Barnaby Rubble” years ago following backflips on his previous positions. He was “The Reluctant Kiwi” when he spectacularly failed his due diligence as a dual citizen, collecting Deputy PM’s stipend and allowances and benefits contrary to his entitlement. If he played for the Australian cricket test team, its Worm for corruption would turn downwards.
Yeah nah Bernard. As a former long suffering constituent of the Nats New England fifedom, I’m reasonably sure responsibility for this dud being allowed to wallow in the public trough rests as much with the self serving, rusted on, one eyed constituents who just returned him with an increased majority. “Weather Board and Iron” my arse.
Oh dear me a front-row interactive seat watching your lot spiral up your own epistemological arses in a collective suicide-clinch is worth every cent of a Crikey sub, BK. This little episode is exquisite in its Info Age end-of-days-for-‘Journalism’ inclusiveness. The whole gang is here, for the big send-off! The Rebekah Brooksian Sharri, as ambitious as she is vacuous and uncredentialled! Special cameo from her dad, cash-for-‘news’ pioneer! The imperious Oakesian elders of the vocation, tut-tutting about lines crossed by the new barbarians, while apparently forgetting names like ‘Kernot-Evans’ and ‘Morosi’. The army of meh Gallery dreck-lemmings, swinging now this way and now that, ditching ‘conventions’ that yesterday were granite-hard self-censoring pillars of epistemological distinction, from us mete info-amateurs (don’t read the comments boxes, professionals all!). The Meeja Sisterhood, with their offers of a doss-down if only Joyce’s fool knock-up would come to her right-on #MeToo senses! The chin-stroking posher curtain-twitchers of the broadsheets, reporting strictly on the reporting, don’t you know, not oozily prurient like them Murdock yellow dogs, not at all! The satirists – oh, where would we be without the satirists! Even the online wannabes BK…even you, however excellent and alt this latest piece be.
Framing the whole farce, those splendidly twinned Sydney Tele front pages: the curtain opener, a grotesque pap hit on a heavily pregnant civilian. Today’s closer? A sneering red-screech at the audacity of anyone (except a ‘journalist’, whatever the fuck that is now) seeking to make coin out of the grimly invasive exploitation of a personal life…now if Sharri’s Dad was only the one who clinched that $150k deal, the death-circle would be perfectly complete. Oh, let it be so. Let it be just so.
Presiding over it all, of course, Info-Ringmaster and told-you-all-along-we’re-all-tabloid-shit-at-heart Tastemaker of the last half century, Rupes, Who We All Love Now.
You’re all idiots, Bernard. Helpless slaves to the banal daily mechanisms of the mass media you think you all control. The mainstream media is an absurd pantomime, mate, one most of us bypass now, and you pros are all just bit players reading your lines. The one and only thing you can do to restore some epistemological credibility – not just re: this yarn, but in the whole show – is the one thing none of you, individually or collectively, can by definition do: STFU.
Know when there is no ‘news’ to report. And duly…don’t.
Instead you go on, helplessly eating yourselves out of epistemological relevance. It’s fun to watch from the outside, but only for so long. We are drifting off; we will all drift off. And then ‘journalism’ – which none of you can even define, so how on earth can it be practised – will just…fade away, too, and then fall silent at last.
I’m interested in the WA connection… Channel 7 is a WA company. Barnaby has friends in high places in WA who have already tried to give him money.
Why are there 3 articles about Joyce in Crikey today?
Only because he is a soft target. Not because readers care.
The lumps of our complicit conservative media were more than willing to overlook Jethro’s history (while quite happy to speculate over and judge the left), preferring to indulge him, apparently for little more reason than he got up left noses – now they want to blow the bogey, they did so much to create, off?
That’s always the way of the MSM, Klewso.
They build people up so they can tear them down again. Two stories in one.
For recent examples see Rudd, K., Gillard, J.