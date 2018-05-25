Media roundtable: should the head of the ABC be a journalist?
Is Michelle Guthrie's non-journalist credentials holding her back? Does the ABC need a seasoned reporter to steer it in the right direction? Crikey took the question to prominent media insiders to find out.
4 thoughts on “Media roundtable: should the head of the ABC be a journalist?”
Should Gerard Henderson consistently declare his financial and social interests before pouting his religious sermons and faith in the Liberal government – as if he were Christ himself mounting the mound? I call people like Henderson ‘self-interested scoundrals’ and his “Institute”, a tedious mill for fraud and chicanery.
What tedious comment from Gerard Henderson. Nothing constructive to say, just a bitter rant.
Good old Gerard, always reliable. “I prefer to term them Soviets” – of course you do. Gerard, of course you do. Your figure appears suddenly over the lip of the puppet show box. There’s Bronny B on one side, red slash of a mouth screeching madly, “Socialists! They’re all bloody socialists! They want to destroy capitalism and democracy and impound the world’s supply of pancake makeup and rouge…” and across the stage there’s Lonesome Gerard, the last of the conservative intellectual tortoises prognosticating miserably about the contemporary revival of the clsss war and the collectisation of lettuce production. Well. It keeps us revolting peasants amused. And at least he can’t say nobody asked him.
Oh, Droopy Dog, you never fail to disappoint. Also, btw, Henderson is no more a political commentator than I am. Why, only this morning I zinged off a few Tweets.