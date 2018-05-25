Sections Menu

May 25, 2018

Poll Bludger: explaining the AEC’s byelection decision that has Labor furious

Few were prepared for the announcement yesterday that five upcoming byelections would be held on the day of Labor's national conference.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

Electoral administration in Australia is usually spared the partisan rancour that blights its every aspect in the United States, but Labor was happy to make an exception yesterday after being presented with a nine-week campaign for the “Super Saturday” byelections in Braddon, Longman, Perth, Fremantle and Mayo.

Down four votes on the floor of the House of Representatives, Labor had already been kicking up a fuss over the government's reluctance to have the whole thing wrapped up by mid-June -- a little audaciously, given the circumstances that have brought the byelections about.

One thought on “Poll Bludger: explaining the AEC’s byelection decision that has Labor furious

  1. Sleuth

    This is political ball tampering, aka cheating. The coalition’s yellow sandpaper signifies it’s coarse objectives, abrasive delivery, and attempting to gain advantage by unfair means. As per usual political commentators are prepared to let these very undemocratic abuses go through to the keeper and unfortunately the judge, jury, and executioner is also the perpetrator.

