Government attacks on the ABC are, fundamentally, an attack on democracy

Yesterday's Bernard Keane piece on ABC chair Justin Milne and his silence in the face of attacks from the government brought about a wave of responses from Crikey readers, many around the same theme -- attacking the independence of the national broadcaster are an attack on democracy in this country. But the Alberici saga is only the latest iteration; and both major parties are culpable for the state of the discourse around Aunty.

John Bushell writes: Eric Abetz and his associated troglodytes recent persuasion of the ABC to drop feed from Al-Jazeera into ABC 24 is a further dilution of high reputation news

in Australia and a strengthening of the penetration of low quality news which reflects the prejudices of its consumers.



Contestation of ideas has been essential for human development but this government has stifled progressive thought and action at every opportunity. Maybe the next time some filing cabinets find their way to the ABC they should hang on to them and not hand these potential "weapons" to an organisation that is clearly their adversary.