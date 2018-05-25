Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

May 25, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

The major networks slouched their way to a scoreless draw on an uninspiring night.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Another one of those nights -- Seven did well because of solid performances by its digital channels and won total people. Nine did better in the main channels, and claims a result (and did well in the demos, unlike Seven). Ten holds up with Masterchef -- 1.08 million national viewers -- the most watched non-news program. Another weak night for 7.30 -- 401,000 metro viewers and 656,000 nationally, too low for a program of its importance. The Project on Ten had 503,000 metro and 732,000 national viewers.

And being a Thursday night, there was the weekly battle of the AFL skewing footy shows from Nine and Seven. And it was bad news again for Nine’s Eddie McGuire hosted The Footy Show. In the three AFL metro markets, The Front Bar had 296,000 viewers, The Footy Show, 248,000. And The Front Bar had more viewers in Adelaide and Perth. 

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close