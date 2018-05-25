Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Another one of those nights -- Seven did well because of solid performances by its digital channels and won total people. Nine did better in the main channels, and claims a result (and did well in the demos, unlike Seven). Ten holds up with Masterchef -- 1.08 million national viewers -- the most watched non-news program. Another weak night for 7.30 -- 401,000 metro viewers and 656,000 nationally, too low for a program of its importance. The Project on Ten had 503,000 metro and 732,000 national viewers.

And being a Thursday night, there was the weekly battle of the AFL skewing footy shows from Nine and Seven. And it was bad news again for Nine’s Eddie McGuire hosted The Footy Show. In the three AFL metro markets, The Front Bar had 296,000 viewers, The Footy Show, 248,000. And The Front Bar had more viewers in Adelaide and Perth.