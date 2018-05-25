Could Hastie be brought before a US court for his Chau Chak Wing comment?
More than simply ratcheting up diplomatic tension with China, Andrew Hastie has breached legal guidelines in the US.
May 25, 2018
The decision on Tuesday by Liberal MP Andrew Hastie to name Australian citizen and businessman Chau Chak Wing as an unindicted co-conspirator in a US court prosecution, was in defiance of US Department of Justice guidelines and showed a contemptuous disregard for Chau's rights. Don't be surprised if you hear that Hastie is requested to give evidence before a US court and asked to explain his actions.
Hastie, the chair of the parliamentary intelligence and security committee says that Chau is in fact "Co-Conspirator 3 or CC-3" in a case concerning the alleged bribery of former president of the UN General Assembly John Ashe. A recent meeting with US intelligence officials led him to confirm that CC-3 is Chau.