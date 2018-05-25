Could Hastie be brought before a US court for his Chau Chak Wing comment?

The decision on Tuesday by Liberal MP Andrew Hastie to name Australian citizen and businessman Chau Chak Wing as an unindicted co-conspirator in a US court prosecution, was in defiance of US Department of Justice guidelines and showed a contemptuous disregard for Chau's rights. Don't be surprised if you hear that Hastie is requested to give evidence before a US court and asked to explain his actions.

Hastie, the chair of the parliamentary intelligence and security committee says that Chau is in fact "Co-Conspirator 3 or CC-3" in a case concerning the alleged bribery of former president of the UN General Assembly John Ashe. A recent meeting with US intelligence officials led him to confirm that CC-3 is Chau.