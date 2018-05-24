Who is offering cash to be a News Corp source?

Someone claiming to be a "News Limited" journalist is fishing for a case-study on a crowd sourcing website, and they're even paying for it.

A post on Source Bottle -- a website that lets journalists and writers call-out for sources -- was tweeted out by the site's account on Tuesday. It asked for anyone who'd been sacked by Newcastle Permanent Building Society. That in itself wasn't particularly unusual -- posts apparently from Nine's 60 Minutes and Fairfax Media are also currently calling out for sources related to Newcastle Permanent.