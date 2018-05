Samantha Maiden goes radio silent. Red Symons heads to an old rival to air some dirty laundry. Trump legally can't block Twitter trolls, and other media tidbits of the day.

Where's Samantha Maiden? The Australian Financial Review's Joe Aston reports that Sky News' Samantha Maiden has been suspended from duties while lawyers investigate claims against her from colleagues in the news channel's Parliament House office. Sky is not commenting ("We do not comment on internal staff matters"), and Maiden has been uncharacteristically quiet on Twitter since the royal wedding on Saturday evening.