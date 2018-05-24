Philip Lowe cautions against ‘escalating issues’ with Beijing

TURNBULL SOUGHT INTEL ON HASTIE CLAIMS

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has admitted to consulting with Australian intelligence agencies over Liberal MP Andrew Hastie’s bribery allegations against a Chinese-Australian political donor, as fallout from the claims continues.

The Guardian reports Turnbull sought information about Hastie’s revelations of FBI investigation data in Parliament yesterday, and has continued to state he had no prior warning on the MP’s decision to name Chinese-Australian billionaire Chau Chak Wing as a co-conspirator in the bribery of a senior United Nations official.

The news comes as governor of the Reserve Bank, Philip Lowe called for Australia to “avoid escalating issues” with China, during a speech in Sydney last night. Lowe also named the run-up of debt and bad loans in China as one of the biggest risks to Australia’s economy.

VICTIMS SEEK COMP FOLLOWING ARCHBISHOP VERDICT

Victims of child sex abuse covered up by Catholic Archbishop of Adelaide Philip Wilson are reportedly seeking legal action for fresh compensation claims.

The Adelaide Advertiser ($) reports Wilson, who was found guilty on Tuesday over covering up paedophile priest James “Jim” Fletcher’s historic sexual abuse in the NSW Hunter Region from the 1970s and 80s, has announced he would step down but not resign from his role. Victims are now reportedly considering their options regarding compensation claims, with one telling the Advertiser they will “definitely” do it and another considering pursuing the church further following a previous compensation payout based on the assumption the church knew nothing about Fletcher.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm .

STARGAZING LIVE VIEWERS DISCOVER SUPERNOVA

Audience members for ABC’s Stargazing Live have discovered at one new supernova, an exploding star from a galaxy 1.1 billion light years away, as part of the interactive science effort launched on Tuesday.

The ABC reports that, of the thousands of citizen scientists supplying new data points from 18,000 new Skymapper telescope images, four participants have identified a flash of light that was later confirmed to be a type Ia supernova. The discovery is likely only the first of many for the project, which has also resulted in some stunning nebula photography taken from a Brisbane backyard.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

This is a matter for the PNG Government. Media Operations, the Department of Home Affairs

In responding to why the wife of a refugee who died on Manus Island was not notified by any government officials of his passing, and only found out after an advocate called to offer sympathies, Home Affairs passes the buck.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Australia can be competitive car manufacturer again, says UK industrialist

Liberal insider at centre of ‘Lobstergate’ scandal still active in party

Family of woman killed by bus wants apology from Campbell Newman over “arrogant” comments ($)

Lack of homes hot topic in State Parliament as rental squeeze worsens in Tasmania ($)

Second shark device added to WA subsidy

Royal Commission yields no charges: John Elferink, ABC at odds over need for $70 million inquiry ($)

Mass financial adviser exodus puts $900 billion in play ($)

Scott Morrison reveals cost of income tax cuts as Labor prepares for Senate fight

Tony Abbott throws support behind Australian filmmaker jailed in Cambodia James Ricketson

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

Last day of senate estimates. Group A will finish examining portfolio representatives from Communications (Creative Partnerships Australia, Screen Australia, Australia Council, NBN Co Arts and Cultural Development), Finance (Department of Finance, Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority, Australian Electoral Commission), Legal (Australian Human Rights Commission, Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, Australian Law Reform Commission, Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, Administrative Appeals Tribunal, Family and Federal Courts Australia, Office of Parliamentary Counsel, and ASIO) and Rural and Regional Affairs (Animal Health Australia, Australian Livestock Export Corporation, and Biosecurity).

Australian Digital Health Agency CEO Tim Kelsey will speak on the evolution of digital health and care at the National Press Club.

The Financial Services Institute of Australasia will launch new professional banking qualifications.

The Health Department will address an aged care inquiry.

Melbourne

The Banking Royal Commission will continue public hearings into loans to small and medium businesses.

New Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp will be sworn in, with a smoking ceremony preceding and a press conference following the swearing-in ceremony itself.

Circus Oz Melbourne will perform a media preview for a new show, including a combination of acro-balance, hula hoops and juggling tricks.

Sydney

Protestors from groups such as Battle for Berrima and Lock the Gate will meet outside NSW Parliament to rally against coal mining near the Sydney Water Catchment.

The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption will hold a public inquiry as part of an investigation into the conduct of prison officers in February.

Day one of the NSW 11th Annual Tax Forum, a two-day event featuring the largest tax program in Australia.

Adelaide

Labor deputy leader Tanya Plibersek will address the Transport Workers Union national council.

Launceston, Tasmania

Some 80 delegates are expected to attend the Tasmanian Suicide Prevention Community Network Forum.

Brisbane

Philippines-born Queensland mum Bernadette Romulo will have her next immigration meeting in a fight to stay with her eight-year-old Australian-born son Giro.

Ipswich, Queensland

A show cause notice issued by local government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe to the Ipswich City Council will expire today, and the council must show cause why it should not be dismissed.

Wellington, New Zealand

New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters will be in China for four days meeting with his counterpart, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

THE COMMENTARIAT

The Time of the Orc has Come: Peter Dutton and the White Hand of Australia — Patrick Marlborough (The Lifted Brow): “In the age of Trump, Dutton is not so much a projection of conservatism’s future as a paragon of its present. What Saruman would describe as a ‘ruined and terrible form of life’ has now been ‘perfected.’ Dutton leads the establishment fringe in the post-Abbott era: you will not know pain, you will not know fear, you will taste raw onion.”

In Rude Health — Rebecca Shaw (Kill Your Darlings): “This shift doesn’t mean that comedians can’t make edgy jokes, or joke about whatever topic they choose. I am of the belief that almost nothing is out of bounds, as long as you tackle it in the right way. But yes, it is true that you can probably no longer walk on stage, talk about how disgusting homosexuals are, and expect the audience to eat it up. But this is not a bad thing. This is not PC Culture censoring you or ruining your life, or making it impossible for you to do comedy. This is society progressing, and you remaining sadly stagnant.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE