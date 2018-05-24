We need to question our loyalty to the US as much as we do China
Readers, as ever, think we could be handling relations with China better. Elsewhere, there have been comments in the comments section in an article about whether or nor journalis
May 24, 2018
Readers, as ever, think we could be handling relations with China better. Elsewhere, there have been comments in the comments section in an article about whether or nor journalis
Readers, as ever, think we could be handling relations with China better. Elsewhere, there have been comments in the comments section in an article about whether or nor journalists should read the comments. Bit meta, hey?
Mega props to commenter Edmondo Testa who worked in the pun we were dying to use on the Andrew Hastie story.