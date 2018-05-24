Hinch’s Senate Diary: so long, farewell

This is a first. For somebody who has been sacked 16 times over five decades, it’s quite an unusual experience to be announcing a resignation. After two years of chronicling life as a Senate cross-bencher for Crikey, I have decided to part ways.

Let’s say we had some “style and content” issues. And I’m too old to change. I loved the forum and those columns formed the backbone of my Christmas book Hinch vs Canberra. In my letter to the editor, I resorted to an old song and said “let’s call the whole thing off”.