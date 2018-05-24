Sections Menu

Razer's Class Warfare

May 24, 2018

Razer: David Graeber cuts through the bullshit

Next to academic David Graeber, Jordan Peterson is a xerox of Malcolm Gladwell’s rejected TED talk notes on the topic of “Chicks: they’re just like that”

Helen Razer — Writer and broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and broadcaster

Last week, my father was led by the malevolence of our era to purchase Jordan Peterson's “book” 12 Rules for Life. This week, his daughter sent the antidote by mail. Not before a Skype bollocking though. When dad can forgive the exchange — "Jordan Peterson is to moral philosophy as TV chef Pete Evans is to dietary reason”; "For the nth time, Marx has almost no link with post-modern thought, but that Jordan sook is its lowest cross-disciplinary toilet”; “You’re not my real dad”, etc — he’ll read David Graeber’s Bullshit Jobs: A Theory, and recuperate. Might boost your recovery from the ills of life a little, too.

Graeber is a popular academic of the best, most omnivorous sort. Professor Peterson is basically a xerox of Malcolm Gladwell’s rejected TED talk notes on the topic of “Chicks: they’re just like that”.

