Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Weak night. A rare three way tie in the top 10 was probably the highlight: A Current Affair, House Rules and MasterChef all attracted 1.11 million viewers, finishing a joint 6th nationally. That this was interesting tells you about the rest of the night. Seven won total people, Nine won the main channels, Ten again did well in the demos, as did Seven. Gruen on the ABC around 9 pm fell to 910,000 from 1.07 million previous week. Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery, ABC's regular 8pm program, usually attracts more than 850,000 viewers nationally, but was replaced last night by Stargazing (728,000 last night) which hurt Gruen. Breakfast was weak yesterday -- in the core metro markets Sunrise averaged 262,000; Today on Nine, 228,000. Karl and Georgie are not clicking with viewers. In the regions Sunrise was also stronger -- 202,000 against Today’s 123,000.

In fact Seven again dominated the regions last night. Seven’s 6pm News was tops with 580,000, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 479,000, then Home and Away with 440,000, House Rules with 436,000, and The Chase Australia with 388,000 viewers.