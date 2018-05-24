Sections Menu

Media

May 24, 2018

As government ramps up Howard-style attack on the ABC, where’s its chair?

The Turnbull government is reenacting the Howard government's assault on the ABC during the Iraq war. Except this time there's no Donald McDonald to lead the defence of the broadcaster.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

We've been here before with the government's attacks on Emma Alberici and the ABC. It's a replay of the Howard government's assault on the ABC over its Iraq war coverage in 2003/04. There's one key difference: the absence of the ABC chair from the debate.

Richard Alston's catalogue of nearly 70 complaints about the ABC in May 2003 -- which dragged out until Alston left politics -- now looks absurd. Few conservatives can even bring themselves to defend the greatest policy mistake of recent decades anywhere in the world. We now know that the war was based on lies about Saddam's weapons of mass destruction, that it would cost hundreds of thousands of Iraq lies, destabilise the entire region and dramatically empower Iran, lead to the formation of Islamic State and dramatically increase the level of terrorist attacks in the West. Even if the ABC coverage was as sneering as Alston claimed -- which it certainly wasn't, and found independently not to be -- that would have been entirely justified by the tragedy that began unfolding from March 2003.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Media

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close