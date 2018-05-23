Media Adviser is an advice column from journalist and psychotherapist Rebekah Holt that offers insight on recurring media dramas and their related ethical dilemmas.

Q: I work in news management in commercial TV news and have done for 22 years now and I want to ask about how to handle online comments. I started in TV before we had news presence online. If viewers had a problem, a complaint or a tip, then they called the reception and got put through to the news desk.