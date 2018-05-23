Media Adviser: help! They want me to start reading the comments section!
It's a truth universally acknowledged that a reporter should never, ever read the comments section. But what if they're forced to?
May 23, 2018
Media Adviser is an advice column from journalist and psychotherapist Rebekah Holt that offers insight on recurring media dramas and their related ethical dilemmas.
Q: I work in news management in commercial TV news and have done for 22 years now and I want to ask about how to handle online comments. I started in TV before we had news presence online. If viewers had a problem, a complaint or a tip, then they called the reception and got put through to the news desk.
In a fit of irony, I thought I’d post a comment here, Rebekah.
I agree with you — mostly. Good journalism is the product of substantial intellectual and social capital; its value is in focusing that appropriately on whatever matters.
Comments are akin to pamphleteering: best used by readers who don’t have some central platform but wish to discuss the issues published with whoever is reading them. And like pamphlets, the quality is mixed at best. Journalists don’t need that and generally shouldn’t use it: they already have a formal platform with what should be high levels of professional accountability, and can as easily start a blog for the informal stuff if they want.
From what I’ve seen, if you engage in a discussion under your own article, you’ll likely drift into flattery, pedantry, or qualifications or explanations that probably should have been edited into the original article in the first place. So… I broadly agree.
On the other hand, journalists are increasingly their own editors. They need an editor’s eye for how their article is landing; information and perspectives they may not be aware of or may not have considered. So I’d suggest skimming the comments or having someone do that for you.
As for moderating them, moderation only works if you have a stable community, a clear focus on topic and strong community values. I’ve seen that work on groups of up to thousands, but when the distribution is into the tens or hundreds of thousands and comments are accepted from disposable accounts, it’s a mad-house in a jungle in a forest-fire. I’m not surprised that moderators churn so badly.
There are some good self-managing trust systems around, though. The Discourse software works well for example. I don’t personally know of any journal using it but there are plenty of professional and social communities who do. I haven’t checked its scale, but I’m confident that it scales as well as most centrally-moderated systems.
It’s also my personal view that newspapers need to re-envision themselves as the nucleus of a current affairs community. Journalists can report news, but also pose questions and provocations for community discussion. That sort of thing is faked on family news, talkback radio and reader polls, but newspapers can do it in earnest. I think communities want it, too — perhaps need it.
But it needs to scale and be largely self-managing, so journalists can use their hard-won skills to best effect.
