John Lloyd and the fine art of shooting oneself in the foot

Is Australian Public Service Commissioner John Lloyd under investigation? After initially refusing to answer questions about being under investigation on Monday in the wake of the Canberra Times' revelation about FOI documents, Lloyd decided yesterday that he was going to answer them, and the answer was "no."

Earlier yesterday, officials from the Department of Finance said a complaint about Lloyd had been referred to the Merit Protection Commissioner. So Lloyd has been referred for investigation in relation to his emails with the IPA, and the fact that Lloyd did research for the right-wing thinktank on taxpayer time, but he says he's not under investigation. Which of course makes one wonder why he declined to answer in the first place. Possibly because just because he's not under investigation now doesn't mean he may not come under investigation