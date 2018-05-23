A little over 10 years ago, on May 15, 2018, Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue Metals Group waved off its first shipment or 170,000 tonnes of iron ore from Port Hedland.

It was a moment that would change Australia’s mining sector: for the first time the cash cow at the heart of Australia’s twin mining peaks, BHP and Rio Tinto, would be seriously challenged -- by a company that would show there was a different way of dealing with China. Only 14 months after that boat sailed, Rio would become embroiled in the embarrassing Stern Hu bribery affair and FMG would thrive.