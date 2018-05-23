Sections Menu

Business

May 23, 2018

How ‘Twig’ Forrest changed the iron ore game in Australia

The power of Andrew Forrest, a man of many contradictions, has ramped up over the last decade.

Michael Sainsbury — Freelance correspondent in Asia and <em>Little Red Blog</em> Editor

Michael Sainsbury

Freelance correspondent in Asia and Little Red Blog Editor

Share

A little over 10 years ago, on May 15, 2018, Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue Metals Group waved off its first shipment or 170,000 tonnes of iron ore from Port Hedland.

It was a moment that would change Australia’s mining sector: for the first time the cash cow at the heart of Australia’s twin mining peaks, BHP and Rio Tinto, would be seriously challenged -- by a company that would show there was a different way of dealing with China. Only 14 months after that boat sailed, Rio would become embroiled in the embarrassing Stern Hu bribery affair and FMG would thrive.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Business

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close