May 23, 2018

Hastie blows up Turnbull’s efforts to fix China relations

Australia's relations with China look set to enter the deep freeze with the head of parliament's intelligence committee outing a prominent Chinese-Australian as the subject of a US bribery case.

Bernard Keane

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

The head of Parliament's intelligence committee has thrown a stick of dynamite into the government's efforts to improve its "tense" relationship with China, naming Australian-Chinese businessman Chau Chak Wing as an unindicted co-conspirator, "CC-3" in a US bribery case.

Last night, West Australian MP Andrew Hastie, who heads the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security (PJCIS), told the Federation Chamber:

5 thoughts on “Hastie blows up Turnbull’s efforts to fix China relations

  1. lloydois

    This is a pretty clear indication of the US interfering in our domestic politics one could just as easily say. I doubt this is going to end well for Australia. Nuance left the building some time ago.

  2. Terry of Tuggeranong

    On the day that Ms Bishop was bending over backwards to assuage the Chinese Foreign Minister young Mr Hastie comes out with this – I suspect that he has been a little hasty (comments open late last night but closed early this morning in Fairfax publications – shades of a ‘D – Notice’!!). I wonder if his PM, Foreign and Defence Ministers and other members of his committee and the security agencies were aware of what he was about to say – I bet not!!! I will however bet my last lazy ten bucks that Abbott knew. If the ALP is not all over this in Question Time then they not doing their jobs either from a political or national security standpoint
    Incidentally, do any of these clowns have national security clearances?????

  3. klewso

    ‘Tastie’ has shares in US beef and wine interests?

  4. Rob Gerrand

    Is Hastie an agent of influence of the USA?

  5. Hunt Ian

    Bernard, this is more than usually daft. You note China’s largely unsuccessful efforts to influence Australian politics but simply note that Hastie is a conduit for US intelligence. This is plainly interference in our politics and just as reprehensible as anything China does.

    That Australia cannot have a completely warm relationship with China – their ludicrous territorial claim in the South China Sea and their human rights record will make it hard for boundless warmth – but to suggest we should simply damage our national interest so that can roll over for the CIA is treachery isn’t it, Bernard.
    Australia has no interest whatever in damaging our trade with a $10 billion loss to national income.

    What Australia should do is show more independence from the US and stop acting as it’s de facto colony in the South Pacific.

    Look at the damage done by our so called free trade agreement with the US – we are lumbered with their anti-free trade “zoning”, where we suffer higher prices and reduced supply of goods only so that US companies can rip us off more than they would with freer trade.

    No doubt some “scholars” have whipped up a case for us to run from the red peril again but fluent unsupported assertion does not make it a fact that we are or likely to change from being a US colony to a Chinese one.

