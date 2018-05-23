Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

May 23, 2018

Has Nine finally run out of programs?

Glenn Dyer — Crikey business and media commentator

Ten’s night, even though Seven won total people and the main channels. But Ten dominated the major demos. Nine was left right out with a weak line up that begs the question -- has it run out of money and ideas for new programs (besides so-called reality style, relationship-based cringeworthy offerings like the forthcoming Love Island)? You can ask the same question about its line up in prime time tonight -- especially with a repeat of Talkin’ About Your Generation slotted for a 9.50pm start after the stale Britain’s Got Talent. Last night was the second solid night in a row for Ten. Shark Tank (837,000 nationally) also helped but the star was Masterchef Australia (1.19 million nationally) which easily beat Seven’s House Rules (1.05 million). Masterchef was the most watched non-news program last night, Interview with Andrew Denton on Seven got 749,000. 

Seven’s night in the regions with the 6pm News on top again with 609,000 viewers, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 509,000. Then Home and Away with 422,000, House Rules with 416,000 and the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 389,000.

