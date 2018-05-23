Sections Menu

May 23, 2018

Fairfax’s ‘aggressive’ EBA proposal, Fiji Times execs cleared, Obamas on demand

The Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance is warning of more trouble at Fairfax.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

MEAA warns of "aggressive agenda of cuts to current conditions" at Fairfax. Fijian newspaper execs cleared of sedition. The Obamas strike a new deal with Netflix. Plus, other media tidbits from the day. 

Fairfax's "aggressive" EBA proposal. In a Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance bulletin sent to members, the journalists' union says Fairfax Media's initial enterprise bargaining agreement proposal is "an aggressive agenda of cuts to current conditions". The proposal includes no guaranteed pay increases and cuts to automatic progression, changes to redundancy allowances (capping at 52 weeks for staff with 13 or fewer years of service), and changes to the pay scale and casual work rates.

Topics

