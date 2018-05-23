BUDDY COP MOVIES FROM HELL

Neoliberalism and nationalism are, ostensibly, incompatible. The belief in open borders and the ability of labour and investment to flow wherever the market can make best use of them directly contradicts nationalist sentiment that values border control and one’s own tribe above all others. So what happens when a neoliberal party and a right-wing populist party form a government? Austria’s neoliberal OVP and the near-fascist FPO are finding out and it’s not pretty. And speaking of strange bedfellows, the hard left in Europe is finding common cause with the far right when it comes to Russia.

WORKING HARD OR HARDLY WORKING?

Do you have a bullshit job? It was Douglas Adams who first identified that a huge chunk of service industry jobs literally had no purpose and could simply be scrapped (or their workers dispatched in a giant space ark) without any noticeable impact on society. David Graeber has explored the issue in more detail, starting with his famous 2013 article, and it turns out many workers think Adams had a point — they work in jobs that could vanish without anyone noticing.