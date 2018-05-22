Sections Menu

Economy

May 22, 2018

Will Turnbull’s tax cuts be eaten up before they’re even delivered?

Rising oil prices and low wages growth might become a dangerous political combination.

Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane

Crikey business and media commentator / Politics editor

Share

The Trump administration's posturing over Iran, at the behest of its friends in Israel and Saudi Arabia, isn't merely a subject for foreign policy blog debate. The proof: the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran and the threat of military conflict will put further pressure on oil prices that were already rising.

In fact rising petrol prices are rapidly consuming Malcolm Turnbull’s $10 a week tax cut for average earnings. According to figures from AMP Chief Economist, Dr Shane Oliver, the rise in global oil prices towards US$80 a barrel (they briefly topped that level late last week) has seen an $8 a week rise on average in the cost of petrol in Australia this year. And he reckons there is more to come, which could effectively push the average weekly cost past the $10.19 a week benefit from the tax cut, if it comes.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Economy

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close