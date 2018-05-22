Start ’em young: why it’s time to revisit the fight over youth wages
Why does a 20-year-old deserve less pay than a 21-year-old doing the same job? If the unions want more young people on board, this is the way to get them.
The best part of the ACTU’s Melbourne rally earlier this month was not the banners, the chants or the speeches -- it was the babies. Back-slapping, brawny construction workers and tattooed dockers were momentarily distracted from bellowing workplace grievances by the tiny balls of swaddled cuteness.
Flag-bearing nurses flashed beaming smiles, striking academics mouthed "aww" in unison, even the stony-faced police guarding the peaceful mob waved at the tiny proletarians. I haven’t been so distracted amidst public political agitation since the marriage equality rallies, when the local gay community revealed themselves to be prolific owners of miniature dachshunds.