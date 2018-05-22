The best part of the ACTU’s Melbourne rally earlier this month was not the banners, the chants or the speeches -- it was the babies. Back-slapping, brawny construction workers and tattooed dockers were momentarily distracted from bellowing workplace grievances by the tiny balls of swaddled cuteness.

Flag-bearing nurses flashed beaming smiles, striking academics mouthed "aww" in unison, even the stony-faced police guarding the peaceful mob waved at the tiny proletarians. I haven’t been so distracted amidst public political agitation since the marriage equality rallies, when the local gay community revealed themselves to be prolific owners of miniature dachshunds.