May 22, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Something for everyone, even the viewers.

House Rules showed a small flutter of life with its best weeknight performance of the current season -- 1.20 million viewers nationally. I wish you could say that about the Talking About Your Generation -- the Ten program hosted by Shaun Micallef which turned up on Nine last night and still looking lost and searching for a reason to be on air. It’s return averaged 969,000 viewers over the hour and a quarter. The big question is will they all return next week. The answer is: nope. It is not new and improved from its time on Ten. Have You Been Paying Attention on Ten towelled it (1.07 million).

So that helped Nine win the night in the main channels and a couple of demos, while Seven won total people. Ten won the 18 to 49s. A bit for everyone, even viewers.

