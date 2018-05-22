Sections Menu

Crikey Worm

May 22, 2018

Crikey Worm: Pauline Hanson crashes the PM’s gravy train

Good morning, early birds. Pauline Hanson has backflipped on the government's corporate tax cuts. Plus: the first day back at Senate Estimates and the banking royal commission really delivers. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Chris Woods — Freelance journalist

Chris Woods

Freelance journalist

Share

ONE NATION CRASHES PM'S GRAVY TRAIN

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has backflipped over crucial support for the government’s company tax cuts, citing her disappointment over the government’s strategy on employment, debt reduction and coal-fired power plants and producing instead a list of seemingly impossible demands.

According to The Australian ($), Hanson believes Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has failed to sell the reform’s employment benefits, and should make a dramatic change to the Petroleum ­Resource Rent Tax and a new gas pipeline connecting Australia’s west and east coasts in order to change her mind. The Centre Alliance, which controls two crucial Senate seats to One Nation’s three, has likewise reaffirmed its opposition to the cuts unless the government provides an “iron clad” guarantee not to cut essential services.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close