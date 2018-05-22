Crikey Worm: Pauline Hanson crashes the PM’s gravy train

ONE NATION CRASHES PM'S GRAVY TRAIN

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has backflipped over crucial support for the government’s company tax cuts, citing her disappointment over the government’s strategy on employment, debt reduction and coal-fired power plants and producing instead a list of seemingly impossible demands.

According to The Australian ($), Hanson believes Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has failed to sell the reform’s employment benefits, and should make a dramatic change to the Petroleum ­Resource Rent Tax and a new gas pipeline connecting Australia’s west and east coasts in order to change her mind. The Centre Alliance, which controls two crucial Senate seats to One Nation’s three, has likewise reaffirmed its opposition to the cuts unless the government provides an “iron clad” guarantee not to cut essential services.