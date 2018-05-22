The Herald Sun and Sunrise aren't letting the facts get in the way. Fairfax announces cadetships for the first time in a while. Murdoch's hopes of total ownership of Sky Plc have been dashed, and other media tidbits of the day.

Are councils really banning books? The Herald Sun leaned in yesterday to a tabloid favourite -- councils were reportedly going to ban books based on "radical" research, and could mean Barbie dolls and Thomas the Tank Engine books would be banned.