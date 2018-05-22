Sections Menu

May 22, 2018

Are councils really banning books? … to publish or not to publish … Fairfax’s new cadets …

Barbie dolls and Thomas the Tank Engine would be banned in Victorian libraries according to an impressive scoop in the Herald Sun. Trouble is, that's not quite what the original research said.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

The Herald Sun and Sunrise aren't letting the facts get in the way. Fairfax announces cadetships for the first time in a while. Murdoch's hopes of total ownership of Sky Plc have been dashed, and other media tidbits of the day.

Are councils really banning books? The Herald Sun leaned in yesterday to a tabloid favourite -- councils were reportedly going to ban books based on "radical" research, and could mean Barbie dolls and Thomas the Tank Engine books would be banned.

One thought on "Are councils really banning books? … to publish or not to publish … Fairfax's new cadets …

  1. Limited Through Mixed

    As a librarian that used to manage public libraries I laughed out loud as I composted today’s Hun for my chickens… they seem to prefer the lightweight paper of the Hun c.f. The Age. Seriously this is old news and a desperate attempt by No News to up its declining readership. I lectured in library and information studies at Monash Uni and Swinburne TAFE and regularly used the Hun as an example of how to critically assess the news etc I.e. How the paper was considered biased and lightweight. No patron read the Hun when I was in public libraries even on Saturday for the football and racing. In the end we cancelled the sub.

