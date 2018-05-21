Sections Menu

Turnbull’s protection of Israel the exemplar of foreign influence

While the government rails against Chinese influence in Australian politics, it has internalised the influence of the Israeli government and its proxies.

Australia on Friday confirmed its status as one of the worst enablers of Israeli human rights abuses by voting against a UN Human Rights Council inquiry into Israel's killing of over 100 Palestinian protesters in Gaza since the end of March, including over 60 shot dead by Israeli defence forces last week. The Turnbull government joined the Trump administration as the only two nations willing to try to block scrutiny of the murder of unarmed protesters.

Faced with a hostile reaction to its siding with Donald Trump in trying to protect the Netanyahu regime, the government has since tried to claim that it only voted against the inquiry because it didn't like the wording of it, and that it has "privately" raised concerns with the Israel.

