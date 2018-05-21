We should abolish ASIC
ASIC can't be fixed -- it is the wrong regulator for a crucial job. Time for the ACCC to take over consumer finance regulation, Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer write.
Bernard, Glenn, I think your analysis has been superficial here.
Actually to be blunt, I don’t see what analysis you’ve used: you didn’t supply any reasoning it all, and seem to be knee-jerking.
‘ASIC is wrong by design’ is a conjecture. It’s not hard to test, and the onus is on you to test it before flying off the handle toward possible solution. If ASIC is wrong by design, then by definition, the principle instrument for agency design is government legislation. Since you believe we have an example of a well-designed agency in ACCC, you need only show how how the legislation underpinning ASIC is weaker than that for ACCC, and explain why it’s inadequate for its current task. That diagnosis would offer two choices: amend the legislation, or shift responsibility to another agency through Machinery of Government as you suggested. A diligent analysis could corroborate your recommendation by showing that historically ASIC, has always been weak regardless of the government it has served, how it has been funded, or who staffed it.
You have presented no such evidence.
And regardless of whether we can find a problem with legislation, then there are four other possible reasons to consider:
1. It’s poorly funded (I believe that to be true);
2. It’s poorly staffed (I’m willing to believe that true);
3. It’s poorly-equipped for case investigation (modern legal cases require first-rate electronic record-keeping and multidisciplinary collaboration; ASIC is not among the federal agencies known for that capacity) ; or
5. It’s not located in a place suited to its work (much of ASIC is located in Traralgon, in the Latrobe Valley — an economic asset to the area, but miles from key places you’d want to visit to investigate suspected corporate malfeasance.)
Any of these could offer alternatives that might refute your conjecture. You’ve tested and eliminated none of them.
Finally, you haven’t tested whether ACCC would be a suitable home for any of ASIC’s responsibilities, or even stipulated the criteria by which you’d test that. Your magic arm-waving is worthy of some junior minister new to a portfolio, and the sort of thing you might criticise yourselves if a junior minister had kneejerked with as little evidence as you’ve collected.
And sadly, most of the information you need as evidence is publicly available. You shouldn’t need readers to tell you to read and digest it before publishing unsubsantiated and potentially ignorant opinion. Your professional pride and journalistic ethics should have prompted you to do it first.
All topics in politics have their own history. What ASIC is purported to regulate wasn’t considered as an issue until circa the latish 80s. Indeed, until about time “white collar crime” was not considered a big deal; indeed white-collar crime was deemed the perfect
crime. Perspectives in this regard changed when in the last days of April 1982 the director of a company known as ‘Computicket’, that barely had a life of six months, was convicted of fraudulent activity that occasioned the collapse of the company. The conviction did require an interval of almost five years to secure. The prosecutation did have to prove “intention to defraud”. Mere incompetence, however gross, could not be
considered as fraud. To this extend the “assumption” from the “big end of town” has been : “is an institution such as ASIC necessary (for professional people)”?
For those irritated by the remarks of Shipton, viz., to “stand ready” it is open to the media to enquire just what the phrase “stand ready” is intended to imply or what actions, by ASIC, would be deemed to be sufficiently “corrective”.
Let’s assume, for the moment, that we live in perfect world : would prosecutions necessary follow against the directors and the CEOs of the large finance houses that had been culpable in extracting fees from estates of the deceased or providing negligent or self-serving financial advice? These questions need to be addressed prior to messing about with either abolishing ASIC or constructing another such body in its place. I also tend to agree with the “hygiene-like” observations of Ruv being plausible but only a strict enquiry could adjudicate upon the matter.
As an aside the foreseeable class actions will likely take care of themselves (with or without) an ASIC-like body in existence.