Sections Menu

Media Files

May 21, 2018

Pap pics breach privacy … true crime bandwagon … White Island …

The Australian Press Council has found that photos published by Woman's Day were in breach of radio host Chrissie Swan's privacy. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Woman's Day in hot water after breaching broadcaster Chrissie Swan's privacy. ABC unveils another addition to its podcast offerings. The problem with Love IslandFrom the Crikey bunker, the biggest issues in media today.

Pap pics breach privacy. Woman's Day breached radio host Chrissie Swan's children's privacy and caused substantial distress by publishing photos of them in March last year under the headline, "It's McHappy day!". Swan complained to the Australian Press Council about the article, published with three pictures, about Swan and her three children being photographed going to McDonald's. Swan complained about the article, saying her children weren't in the public eye, which Woman's Day disputed. It told the council that Swan had talked about her kids in her memoir, had talked about them in the media and "had not contacted it at an earlier stage to seek a general agreement to not publish photographs of her children", the council adjudication said.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close