How the media oversimplified the Margaret River murders

Father of the murdered children Aaron Cockman

The hideous murder of four children and two adults by husband, father and grandfather Peter Miles at Margaret River in Western Australia last week, produced the same disturbing mass media responses as most such rural family annihilations usually do. The event was labelled as a "tragedy" -- which it was, but it was a crime that was a tragedy, not a natural accident, and the crime bit was left out -- and the murderer was labelled as a "good bloke".