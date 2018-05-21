How the media oversimplified the Margaret River murders
There was the "good bloke" narrative simplification, of course. But reactions against this "good bloke" narrative produced an equal and opposite simplification.
Father of the murdered children Aaron Cockman
The hideous murder of four children and two adults by husband, father and grandfather Peter Miles at Margaret River in Western Australia last week, produced the same disturbing mass media responses as most such rural family annihilations usually do. The event was labelled as a "tragedy" -- which it was, but it was a crime that was a tragedy, not a natural accident, and the crime bit was left out -- and the murderer was labelled as a "good bloke".
I don’t really know much about this particular shooting, so I’ve no specific comment on it. But one thing that generally holds true in all horrific crimes (or terrorist attacks) is that there may be no excuse for it, but there are always a reasons. Whether those reasons are valid is a different matter. But the sooner we understand the reason crimes like these happen and move away from oversimplified “good guy”, “patriarchy”, “they hate our freedom” nonsense, the better we can work towards preventing crimes like these.