Sections Menu

Federal

May 21, 2018

Separating facts from emotion on boiling sheep to death for commercial gain

As government backbenchers move to ban the live sheep trade, the lies of industry advocate and politicians are being exposed.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud

This morning, Liberal southern NSW backbencher Sussan Ley, backed by Victorian MP Sarah Henderson, introduced the Live Sheep Long Haul Export Prohibition Bill 2018 to end the long-haul live sheep export trade in five years and ban shipment during July, August and September during the transition.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Separating facts from emotion on boiling sheep to death for commercial gain

  1. Redgum

    No-one bothered to mention that live sheep are exported to be Halal killed abroad. Possibly because this is a messy, crude, medieval way to end animal lives.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close