Separating facts from emotion on boiling sheep to death for commercial gain
As government backbenchers move to ban the live sheep trade, the lies of industry advocate and politicians are being exposed.
May 21, 2018
Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud
This morning, Liberal southern NSW backbencher Sussan Ley, backed by Victorian MP Sarah Henderson, introduced the Live Sheep Long Haul Export Prohibition Bill 2018 to end the long-haul live sheep export trade in five years and ban shipment during July, August and September during the transition.
One thought on “Separating facts from emotion on boiling sheep to death for commercial gain”
No-one bothered to mention that live sheep are exported to be Halal killed abroad. Possibly because this is a messy, crude, medieval way to end animal lives.