Australia’s green battery revolution will be a long time coming
May 21, 2018
The government is pulling out the stops to try and slow the effectiveness of energy storage. But change will come.
Australia is ramping up for an energy storage boom, but, once again, political apathy and outdated attitudes are limiting a revolutionary transformation of energy supply.
When South Australia’s Hornsdale Power Reserve came online last November, what was then the world's largest lithium ion battery received both international attention and the expected disinterest from the Coalition.
Another small nugget of wisdom Chris. Interesting linkage of electric cars available as a mobile battery backup to household solar; but doesn’t it make one weep, if not rage, at the vested interests of LNP politicians on-going obstruction. Holding back of national aspirations is nothing short of treason or at least a calculated attack upon young Australians?
This is a good review, very interesting and encouraging. In a few short years battery storages will be commonplace and people will forget how they managed without them in the past (like mobile phones now…)
Please bring it on. Soon as you like…
SA’s “big” battery is many things, but “cheap, despatchable, backup power” is hardly an accurate description. ACOLA’s recent report on storage (https://acola.org.au/wp/esp/) estimated that you’d need 600MW to have prevented SA’s 2016 blackout. So the battery isn’t big enough to do that. What happens if we lose 400 MW and we have a 100 MW/129MWh battery? A backup system would allow the grid to keep functioning … that’s what the word means! At best the battery provides a couple of seconds grace to allow load dumping mechanisms to dump a bunch of suburbs (or industries) with an aggregate load of 400 MW … or to allow the interconnecter supply to rise to fill the gap (assuming it isn’t too heavily loaded). Are batteries being used anywhere on the planet to provide power? Ignoring pumped hydro, the answer is no. They are being used as buffering components in grids, nothing more. Lastly, the falling price of batteries may be coming to an end. Tesla recent raised it’s prices for its home batteries as the global cobalt bottleneck starts to bite. With half of the worlds cobalt coming from the Congo, there’s a serious supply bottleneck. Sure, Congo has plenty more children it can add to the current 40,000 it has in mines producing cobalt for the renewable revolution, but it will take more than just throwing children at the problem. Most cobalt is a byproduct of other mines and it is rarely profitable to increase output of cobalt alone. So look forward to more price rises.
What would have prevented SA’s 2016 blackout was pylons that didn’t fall over in record high winds.