May 21, 2018

Why Australia needs not-for-profit newspapers

In an industry of social responsibilities, focus on profits drives bad behaviour. Papers in the US and Canada are leaving for-profit models; why not us?

Christopher Warren

Journalist and media watcher

The latest shift from for-profit to not-for-profit media -- this time by the leading Quebecois online news outlet La Presse -- shows a new way of reporting news that should be embraced by Australian media and governments.

In announcing the shift early this month, La Presse president Pierre-Elliott Levasseur said it was easier for the government to justify giving taxpayers' money to not-for-profit organisations than to those making money. Australians, fresh from watching Foxtel quietly trouser $30 million from the taxpayer while ABC funding is frozen, may smile at such touching Canadian naivety. But as a principle, it’s hard to argue with.

1 comments

One thought on "Why Australia needs not-for-profit newspapers

  1. Jeanette Weir

    Exactly, there is a massive conflict of interest in the Murdoch press reporting on the proposed company tax cuts. They are obliged by law to maximize the return to their investors and this can be done through tax cuts.

