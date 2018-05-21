Why Australia needs not-for-profit newspapers

The latest shift from for-profit to not-for-profit media -- this time by the leading Quebecois online news outlet La Presse -- shows a new way of reporting news that should be embraced by Australian media and governments.

In announcing the shift early this month, La Presse president Pierre-Elliott Levasseur said it was easier for the government to justify giving taxpayers' money to not-for-profit organisations than to those making money. Australians, fresh from watching Foxtel quietly trouser $30 million from the taxpayer while ABC funding is frozen, may smile at such touching Canadian naivety. But as a principle, it’s hard to argue with.