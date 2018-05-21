A(nother) guide to Australia’s (many) political dynasties

On Friday Crikey marked the preselection of fourth generation politician Georgina Downer by starting a catalogue of Australia's many political dynasties. Here's our second installment.

The Courts

Sir Charles Court held the blue ribbon Western Australia Liberal seat of Nedlands for just under 30 years, from 1953 to 1982 -- the last eight years of those he spent as premier of the state. In true monarchic fashion, Nedlands was handed to his son Richard in the byelection triggered by the old man's retirement. Richard would stay in his seat for nearly 20 years, ascending to the role of premier in 1993. They are currently the only father/son team to both serve as premier of Western Australia. Richard is now Australia's Ambassador to Japan.