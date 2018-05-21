A(nother) guide to Australia’s (many) political dynasties
In the aftermath of the royal wedding, Crikey returns to Australia's political mini-monarchies.
May 21, 2018
On Friday Crikey marked the preselection of fourth generation politician Georgina Downer by starting a catalogue of Australia's many political dynasties. Here's our second installment.
Sir Charles Court held the blue ribbon Western Australia Liberal seat of Nedlands for just under 30 years, from 1953 to 1982 -- the last eight years of those he spent as premier of the state. In true monarchic fashion, Nedlands was handed to his son Richard in the byelection triggered by the old man's retirement. Richard would stay in his seat for nearly 20 years, ascending to the role of premier in 1993. They are currently the only father/son team to both serve as premier of Western Australia. Richard is now Australia's Ambassador to Japan.
One thought on “A(nother) guide to Australia’s (many) political dynasties”
It’s most interesting to be reminded of the base nepotism–a not-so-subtle form of corruption–that has always pervaded Australian politics. But–to semanticise for a moment–does TWO consecutive generations a ‘dynasty’ comprise?