Sections Menu

Culture

May 18, 2018

Sacred Cows: a controversial trailblazer for Australian strangeness

Ray Lawrence's Bliss certainly caused a stir at its release, but did it ever get the credit it deserves in the canon of Australian film?

David Latham

Freelance writer

Share

Sacred Cows is a series dedicated to overrated cultural artefacts and the more deserving ones we’ve lost sight of in their shadows. Each installment will pose an argument for one or the other, re-evaluating the worth of a text and the praise it has (or hasn’t) received.

This week, David Latham makes the case for the 1985 Australian film Bliss.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Culture

You may also like

Topics

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Sacred Cows: a controversial trailblazer for Australian strangeness

  1. Charles Pickett

    Thanks. Some years back curated an exhibition about Sydney as a movie location, a task which involved having at least a quick look at every movie made here during the 20th century.
    Bliss absolutely stood out from the worthy realism of the “Australian new wave”, and showed that so much more was possible. Its too long and rambles a lot but has some unforgettable scenes and character.
    Thanks again.

  2. Charles Pickett

    Thanks. Some years back curated an exhibition about Sydney as a movie location, a task which involved having at least a quick look at every movie made here during the 20th century.
    Bliss absolutely stood out from the worthy realism of the “Australian new wave”, and showed that so much more was possible. Its too long and rambles a lot but has some unforgettable scenes and character.
    Thanks again.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close